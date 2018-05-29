Want an alternative to Starbucks? Try these 6 Roanoke coffee shops

ROANOKE, Va. -

On Tuesday, May 29, more than 8,000 Starbucks in the U.S. will close so that its employees can undergo diversity-bias training after a viral video showed two black men getting arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia because the store manager called police on them.

Their crime? Waiting in the coffee shop for a business meeting and asking to use the bathroom without purchasing a frappuccino or cake pop.

The incident immediately caused major backlash on social media, protests in Philadelphia began to pop up left and right and calls to boycott Starbucks poured in. This injustice was not going to go by unnoticed.

Starbucks responded with racial-bias training for its 175,000 employees that will start May 29. While we don’t know if the training will do any good, Starbucks is addressing the issue head-on.

While devoted Starbucks customers may fret that they can’t get their caffeine fix on May 29, there are loads of local coffee shops in the Roanoke area that will gladly make you a cup of coffee, and it will probably taste a little bit better than any chain coffee.

Sweet Donkey Coffee

This hip coffee shop in Roanoke is here to fulfill all your coffee needs. Plus, having a pretty cool name like Sweet Donkey Coffee doesn’t hurt. 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke.

Morning Brew Coffee Company

Rise and shine at Morning Brew Coffee Company. This elegant coffee shop with giant windows will help you soak up the sun every morning. 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke.





Kelly Cafe

Not only is Kelly Cafe serving up coffee, but it also has bubble tea that is just as much fun to drink as it is to say. 3565 Electric Rd Suite 1E, Roanoke.

Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea

Founded in 1990, Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea has been a staple here in Roanoke. 117 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke.

Altus Chocolate

While this may be more of a chocolate shop than a coffee shop, that still won’t stop us from combining two of the best things on Earth: coffee and chocolate. 123 Campbell Ave. SE, Roanoke.

Duck Donuts

If you can’t dip a massive donut into a hot cup of coffee then what is the point of living on this Earth anyway? At Duck Donuts, you can have your cake AND eat it, too. 3564 Electric Road #18, Roanoke.

Did we miss your favorite coffee shop? Comment below with where you love to get your java fix.

