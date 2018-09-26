Warrants show police looking at cellphone records of relative in missing baby case

ROANOKE, Va. - Search warrants reveal new information about the case of Arieanna Day, the 3-month old Roanoke baby who has been missing for two weeks.

The warrants show Roanoke City police are looking at a relative of the baby's father, Andrew Terry, and searching his phone records.

Andrew Terry has been charged with illegal disposal of a body related to Arieanna's disappearance. The warrant states that the relative was not fully cooperative during questioning and lied to police about contact with Terry. The warrant also shows that Terry and his relative have a criminal history together.

The investigation into Arieanna's disappearance is ongoing and police have not made any more arrests yet.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.