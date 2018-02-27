Woman suffers 17 different fractures in Roanoke hit-and-run crash, family says

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a woman to the hospital on Sunday night.

Christi Weaver's family said she has 17 different fractures, including her ribs and head.

Now they just want that driver who hit her to be caught.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Hanover Avenue. NW, which is near the road's intersection with 17th Street.

Police say the woman started to cross the street when she was hit by a dark-colored sedan.

Monika Brown was on her front porch and saw the crash when it happened.

"I seen two cars coming down the street. The red one was coming up the street. Before you know it, all I saw was a lady that was standing there or walking across the street. He wasn't paying attention. He just hit her and didn't stop or slow down or nothing. Just sped off," said Brown.

Her fiance, Maurice Wood, said Weaver was with her son visiting a friend in the neighborhood.

"And she answered the phone and I could tell something wasn't right. She was in and out and then he got on the phone and said 'somebody hit my mama and they kept going," said Wood.

Weaver was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Contact police with any information.

