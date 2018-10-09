Some Virginia towns say trick-or-treating over 12 is Class 4 misdemeanor

ROANOKE, Va. - Many see Halloween as a fun time for kids to get out, show off their costumes and trick-or-treat in their local neighborhood -- no matter their age.

However, according to WAVY, some Virginia towns don't necessarily feel the same way.

Here are some places in the commonwealth that have some strict rules when it comes to trick-or-treating:

In Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, Suffolk, York County, Portsmouth and Chesapeake, trick-or-treating is for children under the age of 12 until 8 p.m. on October 31.

According to the city code for Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News and Norfolk, "If any person shall engage in the activity commonly known as 'trick or treat' or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever after 8:00 p.m., he shall be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor."

