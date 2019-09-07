63-year-old Chatham woman dies in Route 29 wrong-way crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A 63-year-old Chatham woman died in a car crash Thursday afternoon in Pittsylvania County.

The crash happened on Route 29, two-tenths of a mile north of Route 29 Business at 3:45 p.m., according to Virginia State Police.

A 2017 Peterbilt 330 transport truck was traveling south on Route 29, when it ran off the right side of the road, hit the guardrail crossed the southbound lanes, ran through the median and hit struck a 2014 Nissan Rogue which was traveling north on Route 29.

Josephine Gee, the driver of the Nissan was wearing her seat belt and died at the scene.

Police say the information for the driver of the Peterbilt is not available at this time and charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

