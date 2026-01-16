Skip to main content
LIST: School closings and delays for Jan. 16, 2026

(ClassicStock, (Photo by J Nettis/ClassicStock/Getty Images))

Several delays and closings are in place across our region as wintry weather continues to move through parts of Virginia.

Here is a list of closings and delays:

  • Bland County Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Craig County Public Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Giles County Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Grayson County Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Highland County Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Tazewell County Schools: 2-hour delay

