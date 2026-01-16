LIST: School closings and delays for Jan. 16, 2026

Several delays and closings are in place across our region as wintry weather continues to move through parts of Virginia.

Here is a list of closings and delays:

Bland County Schools: 2-hour delay

Craig County Public Schools: 2-hour delay

Giles County Schools: 2-hour delay

Grayson County Schools: 2-hour delay

Highland County Schools: 2-hour delay

Tazewell County Schools: 2-hour delay

