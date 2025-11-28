Brutal wind chill hits Central, Southwest Virginia on Black Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly clear skies, gusty winds, and cold temperatures continue for the morning.

Clear & Cold

Most of Southwest Virginia will warm into the 30s, with a few spots getting into the lower 40s.

Today

When you factor in the wind, you get a bone-chilling cold. Wind chill values will stay in the teens and twenties all day long for most in the region. It will feel warmer the further south and east you head.

12pm Today

The chill continues to worsen as the sun sets later in the day. Eventually, the single-digit wind chill returns for a few along the Blue Ridge.

5pm Today

We are watching a late weekend front that will bring isolated showers to the mid-Atlantic. Depending on the timing, some could see a few light snow showers, maybe even a mix of wintry precipitation.

What We're Tracking

Overall, the better day to get outdoors will be Saturday this weekend. Winds will be a lot calmer with sunny skies overhead.

Forecast

And yet another front moves in early next week. Widespread rain showers are likely, with a chance of mixed precipitation during the morning in mountainous and high-elevation areas.

Your Local Weather Authority is keeping a close eye on this system. More updates will come in the next few days.

More Precipitation

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.