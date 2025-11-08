Weather Authority Alert Day Issued for November 10 and November 11

A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued for November 10 and 11 for an arctic air mass moving into the region.

This will be the coldest air of the season and the wind chill values will make it feel even cooler.

This Arctic air mass moves in behind a very strong cold front passing through late Sunday evening. It is one of 3 fronts moving through this weekend and keeping us on our toes weather-wise.

The coldest air of the season combined with gusty winds will bring wind chill numbers into the teens and single digits both Monday and Tuesday morning. Be sure to bundle up!

Even during the warmest part of the day Monday afternoon, many will still feel like they are in the teens and twenties.

Air temperatures Monday afternoon will be significantly below average, with some areas not getting out of the 20s.

Be sure to bundle up next week, check in on elderly neighbors, and make sure everyone is staying warm!