Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Friday, Dec. 5

ROANOKE, Va. – Your Local Weather Authority is forecasting snow for Southwest Virginia. On and off scattered snow showers build into the region early Friday morning with a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain at times.

Some of our greatest worries occur in the morning, primarily surrounding commuting. Roads will be slick early on and will likely be slick through much of the day. If you can avoid travel, please do so. Minor power outages may also result in some areas.

Temperatures are around freezing for most of Thursday night with cloudy skies rolling in.

The first of the snow and wintry mix arrives shortly after midnight on Friday. Notice how temperatures are below, at, or above freezing during this time. Icy conditions may exist for the first few hours of the event.

By 6 a.m., all of Southwest Virginia should be below freezing, and so mostly snow should ensue. However, a few warm pockets may exist and sleet and/or freezing rain may result for brief periods.

Most of the precipitation moves out around noon with sub-freezing temperatures continuing through then. Temperatures return to the mid-30s or so by late afternoon with a few isolated showers possible.

Here is a look at how much snow you could see during the event. Note, not all totals will be exact to this as forecast totals are highly likely to change.

Most of the precipitation we see will be snow because almost all of the atmospheric column will be below freezing. Some patches of sleet and freezing rain are likely early on and near the conclusion of the event.

This is your reminder to drive carefully in winter weather. It has been a while since this region has seen snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Please be patient on the roadways and travel with a winter safety kit!

