Weather Authority Alert Day Issued for Tuesday, December 2

It certainly didn’t take long for our first impactful storm of the season to arrive.

Tuesday morning

A low-pressure system will bring in a plethora of precipitation types overnight Monday into Tuesday. Snow, freezing rain, sleet, and rain are all expected to fall within our viewing area.

tuesday 1 am

tuesday 2 am

tuesday 7 am

tuesday 9 am

Snow accumulations will be essentially non-existent, as freezing rain will be the dominant type of wintry precipitation. Once sunrise arrives, most of that freezing rain will transition over to rain, leading to a soaking throughout the morning. Temperatures hovering just around freezing are the primary driver of the fluctuations in precipitation types.

Monday into Tuesday

While the duration of this event will not be long, it could certainly be impactful, particularly west of I-81. Patches of ice are likely to develop between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m., so if you work an overnight shift or are on the roads, be careful.

Once this wintry mess switches over to rain, it’ll continue throughout the morning before clearing up around lunchtime. Afterwards, breezy conditions will persist, and bring in some overcast skies to wrap up Tuesday.

First impactful wintry event

Remember that even minuscule amounts of ice can cause a vehicle to slide. Backroads and neighborhood streets are likely to see the most hazardous conditions.

We will continue to update this article as conditions progress.