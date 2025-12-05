Skip to main content
📸❄️YOUR PHOTOS: Share your winter weather pics with us for a chance to be featured on TV

We wanna see your snow day fun!

(Unsplash)

VIRGINIA – Much of Southwest and Central Virginia is waking up to a winter surprise Friday morning.

As snow continues to fall across our area, we want to see what conditions look like near you.

[READ MORE ABOUT THE FORECAST HERE]

If you have any photos of snow or ice in your neck of the woods, send them our way via Pin It for a chance to be featured on-air and online.

How to use Pin It:

  • Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video
  • Choose “Weather” as the channel
  • Include a description (optional)
  • Hit submit

