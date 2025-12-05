📸❄️YOUR PHOTOS: Share your winter weather pics with us for a chance to be featured on TV

VIRGINIA – Much of Southwest and Central Virginia is waking up to a winter surprise Friday morning.
As snow continues to fall across our area, we want to see what conditions look like near you.
Recommended Videos
[READ MORE ABOUT THE FORECAST HERE]
If you have any photos of snow or ice in your neck of the woods, send them our way via Pin It for a chance to be featured on-air and online.
How to use Pin It:
- Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video
- Choose “Weather” as the channel
- Include a description (optional)
- Hit submit