Keeping cold before the unsettled pattern returns

ROANOKE, Va. – Another cold start to the morning with mostly clear skies continuing to build in. There is a little bit of wind chill that will diminish as the day progresses.

This Morning

Afternoon temperatures climb into the 40s, but remain roughly 7 to 8 degrees below the normal.

Today

The overall surface setup for the day doesn’t show any impactful weather systems moving into the region. However, that changes as we get into Thursday night and Friday morning.

Today

We are keeping a close eye on our next weathermaker. This will bring the chance for wintry weather to kick off our Friday. Most will see a mixed bag with rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow all possible.

Friday

The biggest thing impacting whether or not we see snow or ice is temperature. The European model indicates a stronger area of high pressure to our northeast, which will bring in colder air. This helps our odds for snow.

European Model

The American model indicates a weaker area of high pressure. This means warmer temperatures that thread the line of freezing and non-freezing, resulting in more ice and rain than snow.

GFS Model

The odds of seeing 1 inch of snow continue to increase for all zones of Southwest Virginia. Your Local Weather Authority is keeping a close eye on this system and how it will impact you.

1 in Odds

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.