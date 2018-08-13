Bassett man killed after crashing into tree, utility pole

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a crash that killed a Bassett man Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Oak Level Road, close to Philpott Drive in Henry County.

State police say a 1999 Chevy Blazer was headed south when the driver ran off the road, hit a tree, and then hit a utility pole.

The driver, 44-year-old Bassett resident Michael Todd Withrow, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

