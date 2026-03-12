Loads of moisture follow Thursday morning’s cold front

Hefty wind gusts are spread across the region for the majority of the day, right ahead of the widespread rain we will be seeing later.

As we head into Thursday evening, the winds will slowly taper off and lead us into a calm Friday.

ROANOKE

Temperatures Thursday will be much cooler due to the frontal passage. Highs will be the warmest in the Southside region, where the 50s will be seen Thursday afternoon.

TODAY

As for the moisture, there will be plenty. Rain will be widespread later Thursday morning with some mixed precipitation being thrown in, but mainly staying west of the Blue Ridge.

A lot of this will likely stay rain but areas in the Piedmont could still see some wintry precipitation. That said, the ground is very warm due to the previous day’s temperatures, so we will not see major impacts from it.

THU 11AM

Right before dinner time, the rain will have exited the area, and we will begin to see clear skies and sunshine to end the day.

THU 4PM

It’s Thursday, so the new drought monitor has been released. Despite all of the rain we have seen recently, there is not much change in the severity of it. Luckily, Friday’s moisture will have a great impact.

MONITOR

As we push through this dreary day, sunshine is in store to start the weekend. With temperatures in the 60s, Saturday will be a great day to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, especially since the actual holiday falls on Tuesday and will be much colder.