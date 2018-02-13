Company using technology to help farmers, golf courses manage soil opens in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A company aimed at helping farmers and golf courses become more efficient and potentially save money is opening up in Danville.

On Monday, Danville investment company The Launch Place announced a $200,000 investment in mesur.io.

The company makes sensors that are buried in the ground and provide real-time information about the soil.

Company CEO Tom Rump said Danville is an ideal location for the company.

"There are an awful lot of small to midsized farms in this geography that can really use this technology that we have and help them grow their crops to a higher yield, use less consumption of resources," Rump said.

This is the 13th company The Launch Place has invested in.

