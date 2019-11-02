Dominion Energy to invest $300 million in Southside projects

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Dominion Energy plans to invest more than $300 million in Southside projects, according to Danville city officials.

The investment will center on two projects in Pittsylvania County.

The company will create a 500-megawatt combustion turbine peaking plant in the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill near Danville. The plant on the 149-acre lot could potentially power 125,000 homes.

The second project is the purchase of the Maplewood Solar facility in Chatham. The $130 million project would represent 120 megawatts of power production.

The peaking plant will bring about 200 construction jobs, according to Danville city officials.

City officials did not release when construction would begin.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.