HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two men who allegedly committed fraud at an area Food Lion.

The incident happened at the location at 951 Fairstone Park Highway in Stanleytown.

Anyone with information about the identity of these two men is asked to contact Investigator Mike Price at 276-656-4243.

