Man arrested on two felony drug charges after undercover investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested a man as a result of an undercover drug investigation into the distribution of meth and heroin.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Thursday at a room at the King's Court Motel in Ridgeway.

Authorities arrested Bobby Murphy, 41, and charged him with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance classified as Schedule I or Schedule II with the intent to distribute.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office says it seized undisclosed quantities of meth and heroin, which will be submitted for analysis.

Murphy is at the Henry County Jail, held on a $3,000 secured bond.

This incident remains under investigation, and there may be additional charges in regards to this ongoing investigation, accord to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other drug trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

