Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County.

It happened Sunday just before 5 p.m. on Route 29 Business near Route 721/Livestock Road.

A 1990 Ford Tempo was headed south on Route 29 Business when it crossed the center line into the northbound lanes. A 2019 Chevy Silverado headed north on Route 29 swerved to avoid the Ford Tempo, but the Ford struck the Chevy head-on, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the Ford, Michael Price, 54, of Danville, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the Chevy, Alvin Weatherford, Jr., 46, of Blairs, was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police is investigating this crash.

