Man flown to hospital after shooting in Martinsville convenience store parking lot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A man had to be flown to the hospital after he was shot in a convenience store parking lot in Martinsville.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. police responded to a call at a gas station on East Church Street.

Police say that evidence indicates that this shooting was the result of an attempted armed robbery. Several vehicles and the building were hit by bullets.

A man was taken to Sovah Health with non-life-threatening injuries. He was then flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. It's not clear how he is doing now.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information should call Sgt. R.L. Ratcliffe at 276-403-5331.

