Man found dead in Dan River determined to be suicide

DANVILLE, Va. - Police have determined the man committed suicide.

A man was found dead in the Dan River on Friday morning.

A person reported seeing someone in the river around 10 a.m. near Camilla Williams Park on Memorial Drive in Danville. Witnesses told rescue crews that a man had entered the water and was nowhere to be seen.

Rescue crews searched the river bank down to the Union Street Bridge. Crews were also watching the river in several areas down to the pedestrian bridge.

By using a drone, crews were able to locate and recover the man just off of the river bank within 45 minutes. He had died by the time they found him, and his body was carried to an ambulance.

There will be no further investigation. The man's name has not yet been officially released.

