NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour to return to Martinsville Speedway in 2020

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Race fans have been asking for it and now it's happening.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is coming back to Martinsville Speedway.

The race will be held during the weekend of the spring cup race next May.

This will be the first modified race at the speedway since 2010.

Speedway President Clay Campbell expects the race to be huge for the area.

"I think New Hampshire is the only other track that has modifieds in conjunction with the cup, so this is big," Campbell said. "Fans have been asking for years, 'When are you bringing the modifieds back?' Well, we're bringing them back. No one's wanted them back more than we have, so we're really happy."

He said he's planning on a long-term relationship between the speedway and the tour.

