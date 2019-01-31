Search continues for missing Pittsylvania County man after nearly two months

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A 37-year-old Pittsylvania County man reported missing in December is still missing nearly two months after leaving home.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff Michael Taylor held a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide details about the search for Robert Hurt.

At this time, Taylor said there's nothing to suggest this case is criminal, but authorities aren't ruling that out.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, Hurt left his home in the Rock Springs community. Taylor said Hurt, who was stressed, left on his own and family members were there at the time he left. Hurt is married and a father of three.

In the first 24 to 36 hours after Hurt left, Taylor said the family wasn't too concerned because this wasn't abnormal behavior.

After 36 hours had passed, members of his family started making phone calls and reaching out to people reaching out to people they knew on Dec. 14, Hurt's wife reported him missing to authorities.

After not being able to find him, that's when the family became more concerned, affording to Taylor.

During the investigation thus far, investigators in Caswell County, North Carolina and members of the Danville Police Department have also been involved.

On Dec. 20, investigators met on Goodyear Boulevard in Danville because Hurt's truck had been seen in that area.

They searched at that site but had no success.

On Christmas Day, there was a possible sighting of Hurt in Danville, but the lead was traced down and it turned out it was not Hurt.

On Jan. 5, a second search was conducted in same general location as the first search. This search utilized drones, K-9s and involved several agencies. However, it too was unsuccessful.

Hurt is originally from Bluefield, West Virginia, and moved 11 to 12 years ago.

Taylor said at the time of his disappearance, Hurt was working at a company on Craghead Street in Danville as a carpenter.

Taylor said many people have been interviewed since Hurt's disappearance was first reported.

The $1,000 reward is still in place for credible information that leads to Hurt. Hurt's father has added another $1,000 to that reward.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 434-432-7931.

