South Boston police officers' lip sync video goes viral

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - South Boston Police Officer Dennis Blanks Jr. said he and fellow officer Blake Jones couldn't resist making a lip sync video.

"We received a lot of requests from our friends in the community, practically begging us to make a video," Blanks said. "They know how fun me and Officer Jones are on a daily basis, so we felt like we couldn't let the community down and we had to do something."

Similar videos, including one from Norfolk, have been made recently by law enforcement agencies across the country and lip syncing law enforcement officers have become a huge hit on social media.

Jones said the response to his and Blanks' video has been almost overwhelming.

"We thought we might get a couple shares, a couple views or something, but then 10,000 people shared this thing," Jones said. "I think a lot of people thought we had to choreograph it, but we do it every day."

Blanks said people recognize he and Jones now as the lip sync officers.

"I think it's great, showing that we've created a positive image for our department, and not only our department but police officers as a whole. I feel like it makes them think that we're more approachable, which is what we want," Blanks said.

Blanks and Jones are now challenging the Halifax County Sheriff's Office to make a video.

"I doubt they can top us, but good luck," Blanks said, smiling.

