White Mill building could be future site of Danville casino

DANVILLE, Va. - While it's still just a plausible dream at this point, if Danville does get a casino, we now have a better idea where it might go.

Wednesday afternoon, Danville Vice Mayor Lee Vogler posted the preliminary report on the impact of a proposed casino in the city.

The report was made as if the White Mill building, a 650,000-square-foot building and former textile manufacturing facility, would be the home for the proposed casino.

In his Facebook post, where he released the report, Vogler said, "Keep in mind, this is a preliminary study and the proposed location used in their study is just one option. It is not set in stone, by any means."

The preliminary report estimates that the cost of the casino project would be $250 million.

If the project is approved, the construction is estimated to begin in 2020 and take five years, although the casino would be operating in 2022.

