Body of missing New River tuber found

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say they have found the body of the tuber who went missing on the New River earlier this week.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office says the body of Joanne Hatcher, 57, from Sparta, North Carolina, was found 1 mile downstream of where she was last seen.

She was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on the New River near the Virginia and North Carolina state line.

Authorities found her tube Thursday. Hatcher was not wearing a life jacket and did not know how to swim, according to authorities.

