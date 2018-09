CLAYTOR LAKE, Va. - A local lake will be partially drained in preparation of Hurricane Florence.

Appalachian Power will be drawing Claytor Lake down 5 feet ahead of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to impact our area later this week, according to The Friends of Claytor Lake.

The Friends of Claytor Lake encourage people to take extra precautions with their docks, boats, watercraft, or any item that could be affected by floodwaters.

