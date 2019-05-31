Suspect in custody, multiple injured after active shooter situation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach have arrested one person after an active shooter situation Friday afternoon at the city's municipal center.

Police say multiple people are injured.

Police believe there is only one shooter, who they have in custody.

Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted this in after the shooting, "my team and I are actively monitoring the situation in Virginia Beach. Please stay away from the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement."

