Three dead in crashes across Virginia as roads remain slick, icy

The driver in this crash on Route 29 near Beverly Ford Road in Culpeper County was not injured. Credit: Virginia State Police.

ROANOKE, Va. - Highways may appear to be clear, but Virginia State Police say slick and icy conditions still exist.

Troopers are at the scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Culpeper County right now. Police say the driver was not injured.

Drivers are asked to not be on the roads and as to allow VDOT to continue clearing them.

Virginia State Police troopers have responded to more than 230 traffic crashes and assisted 117 disabled/stuck motorists statewide since midnight.

The following breakdown covers the first 12 hours of Sunday:

• Richmond Division: 89 traffic crashes, 21 disabled vehicles

• Culpeper Division: 22 traffic crashes, 15 disabled vehicles

• Appomattox Division: 16 traffic crashes, six disabled vehicles

• Wytheville Division: Seven traffic crashes, two disabled vehicles

• Chesapeake Division: 28 traffic crashes, 12 disabled vehicles

• Salem Division: Nine traffic crashes, 11 disabled vehicles

• Fairfax Division: 34 traffic crashes and 52 disabled vehicles

Since Saturday night, state police have investigated three deadly crashes:

• Saturday - Pulaski County on Interstate 81 (Ronald Harris, 73, of Gainesville, Georgia, died in the crash)

• Sunday - Brunswick County on rural road (A 16-year-old boy from Alberta, Virginia, died in the crash that hospitalized another 16-year-old)

• Sunday - City of Norfolk on Interstate 64 (Stephanie Jefferson, 27, of Norfolk, Virginia, died in the crash)

As of noon, VSP troopers are on scene at 27 traffic crashes and nine disabled/stuck motorists:

• Richmond Division: Five traffic crashes, one disabled vehicle

• Culpeper Division: Four traffic crashes, two disabled vehicles

• Appomattox Division: Seven traffic crashes, two disabled vehicles

• Wytheville Division: One traffic crash, one disabled vehicle

• Chesapeake Division: Five traffic crashes

• Salem Division: One traffic crash and one disabled vehicle

• Fairfax Division: Three traffic crashes and four disabled vehicles

State police are reminding people to call 511 or go to www.511virginia.org for road conditions -- and not to call 911 or #77, as those two lines need to be kept open for emergency calls.

