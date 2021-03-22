Republic of Congo candidate Kolelas dies of COVID-19

FILE- In this Sunday March 7, 2021 file photo, people walk past an election poster featuring opposition presidential candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, in downtown Brazzaville, Congo. Kolelas, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 complications on election day, has died, a spokesman said Monday, March 22, 2021. The 61-year-old politician was last seen in a video circulating Saturday on social media in which he told supporters he was fighting death. Aides later said he was been flown to France for further treatment. Spokesman Justin Nzoloufoua confirmed his death Monday to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Lebon Chansard Ziavoula, File)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)