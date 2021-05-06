The Latest: Indonesia bans traveling home for Eid al-Fitr

A man carries his daughter at the Kalideres bus terminal in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The mass exodus out of major cities in the world's most populous Muslim country is underway despite travel restrictions imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak, as people are heading home to their villages to celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on May 13. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia is prohibiting travel during the popular homecoming period to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

COVID-19 cases have been decreasing in the world’s most populous Muslim country, but the government imposed the ban after seeing a significant rise in the mortality rate last year after the Eid holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

The ban started Thursday and will last for 12 days, exempting only civil servants, police and military officers, and those who need to travel for work.

Indonesia has confirmed more than 1.6 million cases and 46,000 deaths from COVID-19, the largest totals in Southeast Asia.

