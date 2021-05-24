Max Mosley, racing boss who took on UK tabloids, dies at 81

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 5, 2011, former Formula One chief Max Mosley arrives at a Select Committee hearing on privacy and injunctions, in London. Former Formula One boss and privacy campaigner Max Mosley has died on Sunday May 23, aged 81, it is announced Monday May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, FILE)

LONDON – Max Mosley, who shook off the stigma of his family’s links to fascism to become international motorsport’s top administrator and later made a stand as a privacy campaigner in response to tabloid stories about his sex life, has died. He was 81.

Friend Bernie Ecclestone, the former F1 chief executive, said Monday that Mosley died the previous evening. He did not disclose the cause of death.

“He was like family to me. We were like brothers. I am pleased in a way because he suffered for too long,” Ecclestone said.

As president of motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, from 1993-2009, the suave, Oxford University-educated Briton oversaw the stunning global spread of Formula One, with new races in Asia and the Middle East.

But he was also in charge at the time of the tragic death of star driver Ayrton Senna in 1994, multiple scandals and furious squabbling within the sport about its astronomic costs and the distribution of its massive revenues.

Mosley said his greatest achievement was making the dangerous sport safer after the death of Senna, Brazil’s beloved three-time world champion. Noting that F1 teams were spending as much as US$1,200 for a single wheel nut, Mosley also fought to cap costs and give the gas-guzzling sport a greener image by introducing biofuel technology.

But his life and the final year of his four consecutive terms as FIA president were turned upside down in 2008 when the now-defunct News of the World published secretly filmed video of Mosley being whipped and engaging in sex acts in a London flat with five dominatrices, one wearing a German Luftwaffe jacket and another in a striped prison-style uniform.

The tabloid’s allegations, later rejected by a British judge, that the orgy was Nazi-themed were particularly damaging because of Mosley’s family history. His father, Oswald, was leader of the anti-Semitic British Union of Fascists. He and Max Mosley’s mother, Diana, married secretly in Berlin in 1936 at the home of Adolf Hitler’s propaganda minister, Josef Goebbels. Hitler was one of the guests.

