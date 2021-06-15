Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam drinks water during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Lam said that her government is highly concerned about the situation at a nearby nuclear power plant in mainland China, following media reports that the plant could be experiencing a leak. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG – China's government said Tuesday no abnormal radiation was detected outside a nuclear power plant near Hong Kong following a news report of a leak, while Hong Kong's leader said her administration was closely watching the facility.

The operators released few details, but nuclear experts say based on their brief statement, gas might be leaking from fuel rods inside a reactor in Taishan, 135 kilometers (85 miles) west of Hong Kong.

A foreign ministry spokesman in Beijing, Zhao Lijian, gave no confirmation of a leak or other details. He responded to reporters' questions by saying, “there is nothing abnormal detected in the radiation level surrounding the plant.”

In Hong Kong, radiation levels Tuesday were normal, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

Framatome, a French company that helps manage the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong province, said Monday it was dealing with a “performance issue.” It said the facility was operating within safe limits.

Ad

That followed a report by CNN that Framatome told U.S. authorities about a possible leak.

“With regards to foreign media reports about a nuclear plant in Taishan, Guangzhou, the Hong Kong government attaches a high degree of importance to this,” said Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Lam said her government would ask authorities in Guangdong for information and tell the public about any developments.

Ad

Ad

Ad