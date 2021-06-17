Get a jab, win a condo: Hong Kong tries vaccine incentives

In this Tuesday, June 15, 2021, photo, a man walks in front of the Grand Central residential building complex where one of the HK$10.8 million (US$1.4 million) 449 square feet single-room flats will be offered as a prize in a lucky draw. Coronavirus vaccine incentives offered by Hong Kong companies, including a lucky draw for an apartment, a Tesla car and even gold bars, are helping boost the citys sluggish inoculation rate. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HONG KONG – Like many in Hong Kong, Jason Chan had no immediate plans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. For the finance professional, there seemed to be no pressing need, with travel restrictions still in place and no major outbreak at home.

But Chan had a change of heart when he heard that one of the city’s property developers was offering a lucky draw with a grand prize of a one-bedroom condominium. The day the draw was announced, he went online and made a booking to get vaccinated.

“It’s a chance to win a free apartment,” he reasoned.

He is one of thousands of Hong Kong residents who have rushed to make vaccination appointments after private companies, encouraged by the government, announced a slew of incentives for vaccinated residents, including the chance to win gold bars or a new Tesla.

The hope is the incentive programs will breathe new life into Hong Kong's vaccination program, which began in February but has been slower than expected amid widespread vaccine hesitancy due to multiple factors, including fears of serious side effects, a mistrust of the government and a lack of concern from residents like Chan.

At the moment, only about 16% of the semiautonomous Chinese territory's 7.5 million people have been fully vaccinated, but since the first incentives were announced at the end of May, there has been a surge in bookings. Nearly 600,000 of the 3 million shots given since February came in the last two weeks.

More than 450,000 people signed up on the first possible day for the chance to win the one-bedroom condominium, worth $1.4 million in one the world’s most expensive property markets. Registrations began this week and will remain open until September, when the draw will take place. Proof of vaccination is required to claim the prize.

Hong Kong so far has managed to avoid widespread infections, with fewer than 12,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

