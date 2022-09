A service will be held Monday at about 9:55 a.m. in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

A service will be held Monday at about 9:55 a.m. in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

King Charles II and senior members of the Royal Family, who will have just completed a walking procession behind the Queen’s coffin, will be in attendance.