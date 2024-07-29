Russia's Wagner has deadliest loss in Africa’s Sahel, highlighting the region's instability

People stand near an improvised memorial to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and others who died in a plane crash with him last year, near the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, July 29, 2024. The Russian mercenary group Wagner suffered its heaviest loss in Africa's Sahel region late last week following an attack that was launched separately by both local and al-Qaida-linked rebels. At least 50 Wagner fighters were reported killed in the attack which raised questions about the group's capacity and whether such an attack could pose any setback to its activities. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)

ABUJA – Dozens of Wagner mercenaries were killed by jihadis and rebels over the weekend in northern Mali in what one analyst described on Monday as the largest battleground blow to the shadowy Russian group in years. At least two others were taken captive.

Approximately 50 Wagner fighters in a convoy were killed in an al-Qaida ambush, which was joined by rebels who were in pursuit, along the border with Algeria, said Wassim Nasr, a Sahel specialist and senior research fellow at the Soufan Center, a security think tank, who said he counted bodies in a video of the aftermath. The mercenaries had been fighting mostly Tuareg rebels alongside Mali's army when their convoy was forced to retreat into jihadi territory and ambushed south of the commune of Tinzaouaten, Nasr said.

Wagner confirmed in a Telegram statement on Monday that some of its fighters as well as Malian troops were killed in a battle with hundreds of militants. The mercenary group did not say how many of its fighters were killed. Mali's army said it lost two soldiers and 20 rebels were killed.

In a statement over the weekend, al-Qaida asserted that 50 Wagner fighters were killed in its attack meant to “avenge the massacres committed in the center and north” of Mali in the yearslong battle against the extremists. The Tuareg rebels said an unspecified number of the mercenaries and Malian soldiers surrendered to them.

The Associated Press was not immediately able to verify the video Nasr cited.

“This is really important. It’s never happened before on African soil and it will change the dynamics," Nasr said. “They (Wagner) won’t be sending any more wild expeditions like this near the border with Algeria. They had been bragging about how well they were doing and how strong they are, but they don’t have the manpower to do this for long or to hold on territory to secure deployments.”

Russia has capitalized on the deteriorating relations between the West and coup-affected Sahel nations in West Africa to send fighters and assert its influence. Wagner has been active in the Sahel — the vast expanse south of the Sahara Desert — as the mercenaries profit from seized mineral riches in exchange for their security services.

Wagner has been present in Mali since late 2021 following a military coup, replacing French troops and international peacekeepers in helping to fight militants who have threatened communities in the central and northern regions for more than a decade. At the same time, Wagner has been accused of helping to carry out raids and drone strikes that have killed civilians.

The group has had an estimated 1,000 fighters in Mali.

Since helping Mali's forces to regain control of the key northern town of Kidal, Wagner mercenaries have been overconfident and overstretched, said independent analyst John Lechner.

He said failures like the weekend ambush are the reason why the Wagner brand was retained in Mali. “Large losses or setbacks are attributed to private military companies," he said. "Victories to the (Russian) ministry of defense.”

Mednick reported from Dakar, Senegal. Dasha Litvinova in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed.