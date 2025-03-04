Takeaways from AP's report on Greenlanders resisting Trump's talk of acquiring their homeland

People wave Greenland flags during an event organized by Qupanuk Olsen, Greenland's most popular social media influencer and a candidate for the Naleraq party in the next March 11 election, in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

NUUK – Greenlanders have been pushed into the global spotlight in the weeks since U.S. President Donald Trump said America could take over their Arctic homeland. Most say they don’t want to be American. Many are worried and overwhelmed by the comments and the attention. But also hopeful. They say Trump’s comments have ignited unprecedented interest in full independence from Denmark — a key issue in a parliamentary election on March 11. Here’s a look at various elements of Greenland’s remarkable circumstances:

Why the keen interest in Greenland?

Greenland is vital to the world, though much of the world may not realize it. The U.S and other global powers covet its strategic location in the Arctic; its valuable rare earth minerals trapped under the ice needed for telecommunications; its billions of barrels of untapped oil. There’s also potential for shipping and trade routes as the ice that covers most of Greenland keeps retreating because of climate change. If that ice melts, it would reshape coastlines across the globe and potentially shift weather patterns.

Greenland is massive — about one-fifth the size of the United States or three times the size of Texas. Its land mass is part of North America, and its capital city is closer to New York than to Copenhagen.

Who lives on the world’s largest island?

Most of the 57,000 Greenlanders are Indigenous Inuit. They take pride in a culture and traditions that have helped them survive for centuries in some of the most rugged conditions. In their close link to nature. In belonging to one of the most beautiful, remote, untouched places on Earth.

Many in this semi-autonomous territory are offended by Trump’s threats to seize control of their homeland, even by force, because he says the U.S. needs it “for national security.”

Why is Denmark involved?

Denmark colonized Greenland 300 years ago and still exercises control over foreign and defense policy, though Greenland won self-rule in 1979 and runs itself through its parliament.

Trump’s comments about Greenland set off a political crisis in Denmark. The prime minister went on a tour of European capitals to garner support, saying the continent faced “a more uncertain reality,” while her country moved to strengthen its military presence around Greenland.

Greenland’s economy depends on fisheries and other industries as well as on an annual grant of about $600 million from Denmark.

Aka Hansen, an Inuk filmmaker and writer, is suspicious of Trump’s intentions but still thanks him for turning the world’s attention to her homeland.

Like many other Greenlanders, she wants her homeland and people to be respected and she doesn’t want to be ruled by another colonial power. But she feels Trump’s rhetoric has increased the momentum for independence from Denmark.

Denmark has been accused of committing abuses against Greenland’s Inuit people, including removing children from their families in the 1950s with the excuse of integrating them into Danish society and fitting women with intrauterine contraceptive devices in the 1960s and 1970s — allegedly to limit population growth in Greenland.

Has Trump visited Greenland?

No, but his son, Donald Trump Jr. did — landing in Nuuk, the capital city, in January in a TRUMP-emblazoned plane.

And journalists from all corners have descended on Nuuk, asking locals what they think of Trump’s words. Pro-Trump media influencers known as the NelkBoys arrived handing out MAGA hats and $100 bills to children in Nuuk’s streets.

In his first term as president, Trump began to talk about acquiring Greenland from Denmark, a longtime U.S. ally. Back in 2019, most dismissed it. But it had a ripple effect — and he revived the topic soon after starting his second term in January.