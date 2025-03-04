UAE Supreme Court upholds sentences issued in mass trial of dissidents widely criticized abroad

This is a locator map for United Arab Emirates with its capital, Abu Dhabi. (AP Photo)

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates' Federal Supreme Court rejected appeals Tuesday on behalf of dozens of dissidents convicted in a mass trial that faced widespread international criticism.

The Emirates' state-run WAM news agency reported the decision by the Supreme Court's State Security Chamber, which decided to wait to issue a ruling over a separate appeal by prosecutors until April 8.

Recommended Videos

The WAM report offered no details on why the court dismissed the appeal.

The initial ruling in 2024 saw 43 people receive life sentences, while five defendants received 15-year sentences and another five received 10-year sentences.

The case was described by the UAE government as involving the Muslim Brotherhood, a pan-Islamic organization declared a terrorist group by the Emirates. Activists, however, decried the case as targeting dissidents, something that drew attention and protests at the COP28 U.N. climate talks held in Dubai in 2023.

The UAE hasn't identified those sentenced. But among those who received life sentences is activist Nasser bin Ghaith, an academic held since August 2015 over his social media posts.

The autocratic UAE, while socially liberal in many regards compared with its Middle Eastern neighbors, has strict laws governing expression and bans political parties and labor unions.