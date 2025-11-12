Taiwan evacuates 8,300 and shuts schools before tropical storm brushes island

Houses are seen submerged in Ilagan, Isabela province, northern Philippines on Tuesday November 11. 2025 after the onslaught of Typhoon Fung-wong. (AP Photo/Villamor Visaya)

TAIPEI – Taiwan evacuated more than 8,300 people from coastal and mountainous areas and closed schools before a tropical storm brushes the southern part of the island later Wednesday.

Fung-wong had super typhoon strength when it battered the Philippines on Sunday, causing flooding, landslides, power outages and at least 27 deaths. Still holding tropical storm strength Wednesday morning, it was expected to continue losing wind speed and size as it approached Taiwan.

Heavy rains and flooding injured at least 51 people as of Wednesday morning, according to the National Fire Agency.

Authorities evacuated 8,326 people, the majority from the eastern Hualien County, where a typhoon in September left 18 dead.

An overflowing creek flooded a village in Hualien on Tuesday. Images carried by local media showed a car being swept away by floodwater.

Schools and offices were closed in central and southern parts of Taiwan including the coastal cities of Kaohsiung, Taichung and Tainan as well as Pingtung, Chiayi and Miaoli counties. The capital, Taipei, in the island’s north, operated as usual.

As of Wednesday morning, Fung-wong was about 140 kilometers (87 miles) southwest of Taiwan in the South China Sea, moving northeast at 16 kph (10 mph). It was expected to make landfall during the afternoon or evening and graze the southern part of the island before exiting from its southeastern side.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 kph (40 mph) and higher gusts.

Authorities warned residents around the island to avoid going to the beach, where waves were expected to rise to about 3 to 5 meters (10 to 16.4 feet). Signboards, fences and flowerpots were to be secured in anticipation of strong winds.

In the Philippines, more than 623,300 people remained in evacuation centers Wednesday, according to the Office of Civil Defense.

Several of the deaths in the Philippines occurred in landslides in the Cordillera, a six-province mountainous region popular among backpackers and vacationers for its pine tree-dotted towns, cool breezes, strawberry fields and mountainside rice terraces.

Associated Press journalist Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, contributed to this report.