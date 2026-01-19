Skip to main content
Factory explosion in China's Inner Mongolia region kills 2 and hospitalizes 84

Associated Press

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, smoke rises from the site of explosions from a factory in Baotou, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, damaged buildings are seen following an explosion at a factory in Baotou, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (Xinhua via AP)

Xinhua

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, smoke rises from the site of explosions from a factory in Baotou, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (Xinhua via AP)

BEIJINGChinese police detained those in charge of a steel factory in the Inner Mongolia region after an explosion on Sunday killed two people and left 84 others hospitalized. Eight other people remain unaccounted for.

A pressurized storage tank designed to hold steam and high-temperature water exploded in the factory, Baotou city officials said Monday.

The blast occurred at a Baogang United Steel plant in the city of Baotou around 3 p.m. local time Sunday and caused tremors in the surrounding areas. A rescue team was searching for the eight people who are missing, said a representative of the Baotou city's Information Office at a news conference on Monday morning.

Baogang United Steel is a major state-owned company, according to state media.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

