Protest held on Greek island against docked US aircraft carrier as Iran tension builds
Associated Press
Protesters take part in an anti-war rally in Chania, Greece, opposing the docking of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford at the nearby Souda Bay naval base on the southern island of Crete, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Giannis Angelakis)
CHANIA – Protesters gathered on the Greek island of Crete late Tuesday following the arrival of a U.S. aircraft carrier that is part of a major buildup of American forces in the Middle East.
The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, docked Monday at the American naval base at Souda Bay on Crete, amid warnings by U.S. President Donald Trump of possible military action against Iran.
The peaceful rally, backed by the Greek Communist Party, was held in the nearby port city of Chania. Protesters held up individual placards with letters spelling out “Killers" in English.