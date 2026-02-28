The Latest: Israel launches attack on Iran's capital

Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Israel launched a daylight attack Saturday on Iran’s capital, as witnesses reported smoke rising near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, who hasn’t been seen publicly in days.

The U.S. has assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to try to pressure Iran into a deal over its nuclear program. President Donald Trump had wanted a deal and saw an opportunity while Iran is struggling with growing dissent following nationwide protests.

Recommended Videos

Iran had hoped to avert a war, but maintains it has the right to enrich uranium and does not want to discuss other issues, like its long-range missile program or support for armed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Here's the latest:

U.S. is taking part in strikes on Iran, sources tell AP

The United States is participating in the strikes, according to a U.S. official and a person familiar with the operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail sensitive military operations. The full extent of U.S. involvement was not immediately clear.

———

By Konstantin Toropin in Washington

Explosions heard in Tehran

Two residents reported hearing the sounds of strikes echoing across the Iranian capital. A resident in the area of Mehrabad airport reported the sounds of “two heavy explosions” shaking windows just over half an hour ago.

In central Tehran near Vanak, another resident reported the sounds of “blasts and war” coming at almost the same moment.

Israel Airports Authority says Israel’s airspace is completely closed

Planes that were en route to land in Israel are now being sent to area airports. Passengers who were at the airport awaiting flights are being shuttled back to various locations within Israel.