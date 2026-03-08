The Latest: Israel hits Lebanon and Tehran oil depot as desalination plants become targets

People check the damage left by Israeli airstrikes, Saturday, March 7, 2026, in the village of Nabi Chit, eastern Lebanon late Friday, where Israeli forces landed overnight and dug a grave in a cemetery searching for Israeli co-pilot Ron Arad who was captured and then went missing after his fighter jet crashed over south Lebanon in 1986. (AP Photo/Ali Salem)

Israel on Sunday struck southern Lebanon, Beirut and an oil storage facility in Tehran as the war in the Middle East keeps escalating, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised “many surprises” for the next phase of the conflict.

Iran also hit a desalination plant in Bahrain. Earlier Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a U.S. airstrike damaged an Iranian desalination plant on Qeshm Island, warning that in doing so “the U.S. set this precedent, not Iran.” Such infrastructure is critical for drinking water supplies in the parched deserts of the Gulf.

An Israeli attack on an oil storage facility in Tehran sent up pillars of fire that could be seen in Associated Press video as a glow against the Saturday night sky. It appeared to be the first time a civil industrial facility has been targeted in the war.

The war, which erupted on Feb. 28 after joint U.S.-Israeli strikes hit Iran, has so far killed at least 1,230 people in the Islamic Republic, more than 300 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials.

Here is the latest:

Missile alert sounds in Dubai

A missile alert sounded Sunday morning in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Bahrain says Iranian drone attack has caused ‘material damage’ to desalination plant

It is the first time an Arab country says Iran has targeted a desalination plant during the nine-day war.

Hundreds of desalination plants sit along the Persian Gulf coast, and the Arab countries in the region rely heavily on the facilities for their drinking water

Israel targets Iran’s F-14 fighter jets

Israel’s military said on Sunday that it had struck a series of fighter jets that pre-revolutionary Iran purchased from the United States.

The fleet of F-14s parked at Isfahan Airport, south of Tehran, was a pillar of the Iranian air force and historically used to defend its airspace.

The Israeli military did not say whether the jets were destroyed. It also said it had struck detection and air defense systems.

An Iranian drone damages a water desalination plant in Bahrain

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry provided the information.

3 wounded in Bahrain from shrapnel following a missile attack

The shrapnel fell over a university building in Muharraq city in Bahrain Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Interior Ministry said fragments of a missile also caused material damage.