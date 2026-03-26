WTF: What’s the Forecast? - 2

Welcome to WTF: What’s the Forecast? This new newsletter will take you into some neat weather related topics, as well as some random commentary alongside it.

It was a really wacky March, with multiple temperature swings.

Take a look at some of the highs for the month. We’ve only had three days total that were close to being seasonable.

such a weird month

The end of the month looks pretty mild, as we’ll be in the 50s Saturday, 60s Sunday, and back to the 70s and 80s for the beginning of April.

Chilly saturday, warm down south

chilly for the east coast, warmer out west

Random Weather Term of the Week- AGEOSTROPHIC WIND

The vector difference between the real (or observed) wind and the geostrophic wind, that is, u ag =u-u g . Sometimes the magnitude of this vector difference is meant.

We’ll be back next week!