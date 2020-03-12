5 ways to make your home allergen resistant this spring

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Spring is on the horizon, which means allergy season is here.

It’s bad enough to experience hay fever when you leave your house, but it’s downright miserable to have allergies even when you’re indoors.

If you’re suffering from allergies even on the days you stay home and keep the house shut, there are steps you can take to limit your allergic reactions. Check out the following ideas:

1. Change your filter.

Changing your filter for your central air conditioner can greatly reduce the allergy symptoms you experience.

Switching out your filter every three months should help limit allergies as much as possible. Irritants will gather in your filter, and if you don’t change it regularly, you are blowing those irritants back into the air. A clean filter will catch some of the pollen and other allergens that get blown in from outside.

2. Draft protection

Get draft protectors for all doors that lead outside.

Foam draft protectors are affordable and will help prevent wind from blowing in at the bottom of your door. If you don’t like the look of foam draft protection, consider getting new weather stripping. Worn out weather stripping is responsible for air finding its way inside your house. Seal up doorways to reduce the amount of pollen that can enter your home.

3. New windows

Buying new windows is a costly project, but it will severely limit the allergens that enter your home.

Old, single-pane windows do not stop air from entering your home. Especially on a windy day, pollen will get in through the cracks of your window. Upgrading your windows will seal out air that you don’t want inside. If you can’t afford to do all the windows in your house, consider changing out windows in the rooms you spend the most time in, like the bedroom or living room.

4. Clean your vents.

It’s important to clean the vents that blow air through your home. Dust accumulates very easily on vents, and if you don’t deep clean your vents regularly, irritants will be blown into your home every time you use the air conditioner.

Dust your vents thoroughly several times a year, especially when it’s time to do some spring cleaning.

5. Vacuum often.

One of the best ways you can limit allergens in your home is to vacuum often. Pet dander and irritants tracked in from outside will settle into your carpet and cause you a lot of discomfort. If you have severe allergies, vacuum multiple times a week to keep your hay fever under control.

If you don’t have the time to vacuum regularly due to a busy schedule, consider purchasing a smart vacuum that will clean your floors when you’re not home.

If you’ve done everything you can to limit your hay fever at home, talk to your doctor. There are many different types of allergy medications that you can take to lessen your allergy symptoms this spring.

