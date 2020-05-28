Pest control company decides to ‘be the change’ -- providing vital cleaning supplies to first-responders

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When something as massive and, at times, overwhelming, as a global pandemic shows up, what can you do?

How can you help, as a human and good neighbor? How can you assist your community, as a business? It’s hard to know. And the answer to that “How can we best help in these uncertain times?" question might intersect, if you’re a neighbor and a business owner.

At least, the answer intersected for one local company.

The team at Bug Man Exterminating -- which lives locally and also offers pest control services throughout Southwest Virginia professionally -- wanted to give back to those on the front lines, helping to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Bug Man’s workers realized they were in a unique spot: They live in our community and wanted to assist, as good neighbors. And they also provide a unique service that could really be of some value.

So Bug Man started providing disinfectant, sanitizer and virucide to first-responders in this part of the state, to help fire departments and police stations. After all, these officials and authorities are still showing up to work every day, some directly stopping the spread of COVID-19, and others continuing to keep our communities safe, as they do every day, especially as some parts of “normal life” are starting to resume.

The coronavirus pandemic, and everything that’s come with it, has altered the nation for months now, but Bug Man leaders felt like they had to do something -- something good. And no effort is too small. Think about it this way: If everyone did a part or made a contribution, a seemingly “little” initiative could end up leading to a huge change.

Bug Man Exterminating took inventory of what it could contribute to the Roanoke area, and decided to start providing those necessary services: no prompting necessary.

The company serves as just one example of the Roanoke area’s “Something Good,” which, by the way, is a new feature from WSLS, in which we highlight acts of service that benefit the local community.

As we navigate these tricky times, it can be easy to lose sight of the goodness in people, but rest assured, it’s there.

“Something Good” highlights the absolute best in humanity.

And Bug Man’s undertaking is just what we mean.

Bug Man’s employee protocols also include daily temperature checks, wearing gloves and masks; along with eliminating direct, up-close contact with customers. Because they continue working through this pandemic, as well.

They also work to treat entryways to customer homes with virucide, which has aided in helping keep the community safe.

“Stay strong. Be safe. Bug Man cares,” the company said.

