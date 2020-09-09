This is a perfect change of pace for socially distanced outings -- and it’s completely free

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – With months of quarantining behind us and who knows how many months ahead of us, it just feels good to get outdoors, breathe fresh air and do something active.

You don’t have to be incredibly fit or of a certain age to get on a bike. That’s why the old adage says “just like riding a bike” -- it’s supposed to be simple and come as second nature.

So when you’re needing to find a mindless socially distanced activity in the fresh air, riding a bike seems like the most fitting of things to do. You can take whatever pace feels good to you.

On the soon-to-be 11 mile paved rail trail that is the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail in Martinsville, you can even show up to ride without bringing a bike.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a resident of Martinsville or just visiting the area, stop by the Doyle Street Trail Head YMCA bike barn -- at 220 Doyle St., in Martinsville -- when you arrive, the friendly employees there will set you up with a free bike and helmet to borrow for the day.

The Martinsville-Henry County YMCA Bike Barn. (© 2011 Richard Boyd Photography INC)

The trail, which is part of the former Danville and Western Railroad, can be accessed at a six locations, including:

Virginia Avenue -- 1094 Virginia Ave. in Martinsville

Liberty Street -- 699 Liberty St. in Martinsville

Doyle Street -- 220 Doyle St. in Martinsville

Fisher Street -- 815 Fisher St. in Martinsville

Spruce Street -- 1900 Spruce St. in Martinsville

Smith River Sports Complex -- 1000 Irisburg Road in Axton

If it’s raining, below 60 degrees or our area is under a heat advisory, the bike barn will be closed, but keep an eye on our website or Facebook page for up-to-the-minute updates if you’re unsure.

People of all ages are welcome to meander the trails through Martinsville, including your pets. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and close toed shoes are required.

Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail in Martinsville (Richard Boyd,© 2011 Richard Boyd Photography INC)

If you've heard of wanderlust, you might have heard it represents a strong desire to travel, but in Virginia, we call that feeling #WanderLove.

