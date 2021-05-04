7 ways you can have fun in the sun at Virginia Beach

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

That time of the year is almost here again: spending a lovely day at the beach.

And there is no better beach for locals and visitors than Virginia Beach, right?

With so much to do and so many adventures to be had, we decided to pick out some of the best ways you and your family can have the most fun on the water. With crystal clear water and refreshing temperatures, the water at Virginia Beach is just waiting for you to get in.

It doesn’t matter if you’re casting a line, hoping to catch a big ole fish, or going on a kayaking adventure, there is something to do on the water for everyone.

Enjoy the waterways on a kayak or stand-up paddle board. (WSLS)

1. Kayaking

If you’ve got your own kayak, you’re good to go to explore the numerous waterways around Virginia Beach, such as the inland waterways off of the Chesapeake Bay.

However, if you need to rent a kayak, you are in luck. There are local outfitters like Surf and Adventure Company and Go Kayak! that make it super easy to get on the water.

