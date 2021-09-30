3 things we wish were included at every fun run

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s nothing like a good road race or themed 5K: It’s a fun chance to get outside, bring the whole family and cheer on your fellow community members. Sometimes these events even benefit a worthy cause.

The Fifth Annual Muddy ACCE Race -- set for this weekend! -- got us thinking: What elements should be included at all of these kinds of events?

We say ...

1. An obstacle course.

You know what’s more challenging than just a quick foot race? When some obstacles are thrown into the mix. The Muddy ACCE Race, by the way, is a 5K, 50+ obstacle course mud run, designed to drag you out of your comfort zone by testing your physical strength, stamina and mental grit, event organizers said.

“It’s not about how fast you can cross the finish line, but if you can get it done.” We love that.

2. A bit of a challenge.

This weekend’s event is a challenge that emphasizes teamwork, camaraderie, and accomplishing something almost as tough as you are, according to organizers.

Along the banks of the New River Water Trail in Southwest Virginia, the race even has a rope swing out onto open water. Think you can handle it? (Sounds so cool!)

3. Lots of options, and something for the kids.

The Muddy ACCE Race offers a competitive runner option, a fun run and student discounts -- not to mention, a Youth Mud Pit and play area.

What more could you ask for?

The Muddy ACCE Race is for participants ages 13 and up. The day starts at 8 a.m. You must present a signed waiver in order to compete. To learn more, click or tap here.