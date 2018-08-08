Pulaski to make playoff push

DUBLIN, Va. - The 1st and 10 Camp tour is rolling into Pulaski County, where the Cougars finished 6-4 a year ago and just missed the Class 4 playoffs. They return some key position players including senior quarterback Kade Akers, who had a big debut last season. He'll have some weapons to target, including senior wide receiver E.J. Horton. He's already committed to Kent State.

Coach Stephen James is comfortable with his roster and hopes his squad can get over the hump in 2018 and become a playoff contender.

"There is a lot of tradition here. We're trying to live up to those expectations. It's good to have those expectations; like you said, we were trying to get over that hump. We're trying to get in the playoffs and we need to win some playoff games, so that's were trying to do," James said.

Cougars receiver E.J. Horton added that, "We just got to keep working...you can't get complacent in the season. That's what happened last year; that's why we didn't go deep. We really have to buy into that last game and you can't drop games that you can't lose...you have to win every game they were supposed to win."

Lineman Jaxson Callahan said that, "I really would like to get over that hump to return us us back to '92, 2008, the best that ever played here. I would really like to get to their level and we're working as hard as we can to get there."

Pulaski opens up at Northside on Aug. 24.

